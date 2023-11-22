Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 22 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Transport Minister calls for more yacht marinas

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia has called for an increased presence of yacht marinas in Malta as a pivotal element of the nation’s approach to draw in more superyachts. Presenting a blueprint for the industry, Farrugia said that Government is aware of the essential infrastructure required by the maritime sector: an amplified presence of marinas, highly proficient services, and professional marinas. The transport ministry’s publication on Tuesday outlined “infrastructural enhancements” and zoning strategies for yachting zones, forming the initial cornerstone of a strategic vision designed for the superyacht industry. (Times of Malta)

Caruana Galizia murder trial could be prolonged further as defence calls for blog review

Yorgen Fenech’s defence team has pushed for a review of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s blog, potentially leading to a significant extension of the murder case proceedings. This request arose during a court session that marked the reopening of the evidence compilation stage, over two years after its initial conclusion. Charles Mercieca, Fenech’s defence lawyer, indicated that if the court approves the request, the designated court expert would require until “at least February or March” of the following year to fulfill the assigned task. (The Malta Independent)

Inclement weather forecasted for coming days

According to the Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport,thundery and wet conditions are heading towards Malta starting from Wednesday and persisting until Friday evening. Based on the most recent weather projections, occasional isolated showers are anticipated through Saturday, extending into the afternoon. Following this, the chance of sporadic light showers remains in the forecast. During the period from Wednesday to late Friday evening, the strength of the wind is projected to range between Force 2 and Force 5, except during stormy conditions or thunderstorms when gusts may be stronger. The West-Northwest wind is anticipated to notably intensify, reaching its pinnacle on Saturday. However, the wind is expected to ease off overnight between Saturday and Sunday. (Maltatoday)

