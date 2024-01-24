Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 24 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Revamp of NGO legislation on the cards

A proposal to revamp legislation governing voluntary organisations will be introduced for public consultation next month. This was announced after a meeting between Cabinet and representatives from NGOs operating in environmental, sports, cultural, and youth sectors engaged with Malta’s cabinet. Expressing the government’s commitment to reducing bureaucratic hurdles and simplifying processes for voluntary organisations, Prime Minister Robert Abela referred to these entities as “strategic partners in the country’s socio-economic development.” He highlighted that the reform plan aims to streamline administrative procedures, ultimately benefiting the thousands of individuals utilizing the services of these organisations. (Times of Malta)

Ramona Frendo nominated for ECJ role

Ramona Frendo has been nominated to occupy the post of Judge on the Court of Justice of the European Union, a government statement read. Justice Minister Jonathan Attard praised Frendo and mentioned the experience she accumulated over the past years serving as a judge on the General Court of the European Union. The minister said that Madam Justice Frendo has the qualifications and experience necessary to serve in this role. “Nominating her in Malta’s name will definitely elevate Malta’s name at a European level,” he said. The minister also thanked the present Judge on the court, Peter J. Xuereb, for his time on the court. (The Malta Independent)

RTK fined after broadcaster calls Norman Lowell ‘racist’

The Broadcasting Authority has imposed a fine of €1,750 on RTK103 followng statements made by presenter and academic Andrew Azzopardi in October, who described Imperium Europa founder and leader Norman Lowell as “xenophobic and racist.” Azzopardi’s assertion was grounded in established precedent, including a court verdict that found Lowell guilty of inciting racial hatred. However, the Broadcasting Authority, siding with Imperium Europa’s founder, deemed Azzopardi’s statement as constituting “unjust or unfair treatment in any sound or television programme” under Article 35 of the Broadcasting Act. (Newsbook)

