Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 25 November

Updated 0822 – Newspaper Review

The Independent leads with a government announcement declaring Wednesday a day of mourning in remembrance of Professor Oliver Friggieri who died on Saturday. The state funeral for the intellectual will take place this afternoon.

In-Nazzjon says that the funeral cortege for Oliver Friggieri this afternoon will pass through the University of Malta, where the professor spent most of his days. The funeral ceremony will take place at St John’s co-cathedral in Valletta.

L-Orizzont speaks to academic Raymond Mangion, a close friend of Oliver Friggieri. The professor said that the literary giant deserved the Nobel Prize for his works and people in Malta do not yet appreciate the wealth of his legacy.

The Times reports on a police raid on former footballers Darren Debono and Jeffrey Chetcuti, suspected of forming part of an international fuel smuggling network. Another eight people were arrested in the operation.

Malta Today reports that criminal lawyer Arthur Azzopardi and accountant Chris Baldacchino were among the people arrested in an anti-smuggling sting on Monday. Investigators believe the illegal ring had ties with the Mafia and Libyan armed groups.

The Independent quotes Opposition MP Clyde Puli who suggested changes to the electoral system to allow flexibility in the number of representatives elected from each District. The opposition was reacting to a report presented by the Electoral Commission on Monday.

In-Nazzjon reports that five Covid-19 patients died on Tuesday aged between 75 and 88. The paper says that the number of victims rose to 122 since the start of the pandemic, including 14 in the last five days.

The Times quotes a report showing that over a quarter of children enrolled in schools in the inner harbour area have played truant between October and November. Another 17 percent were excused for medical or other reasons.

Malta Today says that health authorities are still investigating the Covid-19 cases registered on Tuesday. From 133 new infections, 16 were among family members of previously known patients, eight were work or other direct contacts, and one came from social gatherings.

L-Orizzont quotes Transport Minister Ian Borg who said that Malta now has the biggest superyacht register in the world. There are 850 yachts of a length of more than 24 metres, an increase of seven percent from last year.

Morning Briefing

Friggieri state funeral today

The State-organised funeral of Professor Oliver Friggieri will be held today at 2pm. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at John’s Co-Cathedral and will be concelebrated by Monsignor Charles Scicluna, Archbishop of Malta.

The Government has also decreed that today will be a day of mourning. Flags on all public buildings be flown at half-mast.

As announced by the Government on Sunday, the funeral of Professor Friggieri, one of the most respected authors of the second half of the 20th century, is being organised by the Maltese State in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the country and the people throughout his career. His works translated into several languages in foreign countries have made a name for Malta around the world, and have given the country the credentials of a nation.

Covid-19 Update

Five COVID-19 patients died between Monday and Tuesday, meaning Malta’s death count now stands at 122.

The fatalities were 76, 83, 82 and 88 years old men and a 75-year old woman. Two of them died at Mater Dei, two at the Good Samaritan Facility and one -at the Gozo General Hospital.

The Health Department reported 133 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 107 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2082. 2664 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Government borrowing increases

Government has borrowed €700 million during the first half of this year, data tabled in parliament show, almost as much it borrowed throughout the whole of 2013.

This information was probided by newly appointed Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who was replying to a parliamentary question put forward by recently elected PN MP Joseph Ellis.

The statistics showed that in 2013 the government loaned €777,083,600 with an interest rate of 3.71%.

This is almost the same amount that the government loaned during the first half of this year, €700 million (with a 0.27% interest rate).

Covid-19 patients in intensive care have a 60% death rate

COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care have a 60% death rate, according to figures by Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Treatment Unit doctors. It rises to 70% if a patient also develops kidney failure, according to the first comprehensive data on critical care since the start of the pandemic.

These figures, revealed to the Times of Malta by the ITU Consultant Group, have been gathered to gain a better understanding of how the disease is impacting local patients.

