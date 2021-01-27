Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 27 January 2021 – UPDATE

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Update 0730 – A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries after falling off bastions in Mdina, the police said.

The accident took place at 7pm on Tuesday. In a statement the police said it was informed about a “man who was crying out for help” as he lay in a field. From investigations carried by the police, the man was reported to have fallen several storeys from the bastions in the area.

Government approves order for further 80,000 Moderna vaccines

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Government has approved the purchase of a further 80,000 vaccine doses from Moderna at a cost of €2 million. While addressing Parliament on Tuesday the PM also pointed out that yesterday a further 14,040 doses of the vaccine had been received from Pfizer/BioNTech.

He highlighted that throughout the EU, Malta is leading the way in the rate of vaccine inoculation. He added the Government is determined to intensify the vaccine roll-out in order to speed up the rate of economic recovery in the fastest time possible.

Referring to the virtual meeting of EU Council Members last Thursday, Dr Abela explained that among other matters, a vaccination certificate was discussed and EU Leaders had agreed that a “proof of vaccination” is needed and this should be the same in all countries.

Two priests to be arraigned this morning

Two priests are to be arraigned in Gozo this morning, standing accused of rape and child abuse. In a statement, the police said that the alleged victim was an altar boy and the abuse took place a number of years ago, the police said.

In a statement, the police said its vice squad had gathered enough evidence to proceeding criminally against the two Gozitan priests. The two were arrested on Monday night before they were interrogated for long hours at the police headquarters in Floriana.

The two men were named as Dun Joseph Sultana and Dun Joseph Cini. The case was first reported to the Curuia’s Safeguarding Commission, who handed over the information to the police.

Dr Carl Brincat appointed MGA CEO

Lawyer Dr Carl Brincat has been appointed as the new CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority. A statement issued by the Ministry for The Economy and Industry said that Dr Brincat was appointed after a rigourous selection process following a public call issued last month. Minister Silvio Schembri said the process strengthens the credibility and determination of the Authority in the promotion of transparency and transmits a clear message to gaming operators about the seriousness of Maltese Jurisdiction.

New restrictive measures expected in February

New measures intended to stop the acceleration of Covid-19 cases in Malta are expected in February, targeting particularly Carnival weekend, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday. While not specifying what such measures will be, Abela said that they will be relaxed by March.

He also revealed that bars “will remain closed” throughout next month, while announcing aid packages aimed at helping bar owners.

Covid-19 update

The Health Department reported 138 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 128 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2,640. 3,248 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 255.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...