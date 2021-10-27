Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 27 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta will continue working to protect consumers and businesses during the energy crisis

​​Speaking during the Extraordinary Energy Council meeting in Luxembourg, Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli urged the European Commission to support member states in addressing their different realities during the current energy crisis in Europe. Minister Miriam Dalli emphasised the Maltese government’s commitment to continue protecting consumers and businesses in this energy crisis. EU Energy Ministers met in Luxembourg to discuss the measures that need to be implemented urgently. The meeting followed on the conclusions of the European Council held last week, which Prime Minister Robert Abela attended. Minister Dalli argued that Malta has always been vigilant to protect its competitiveness and always managed to protect families and businesses from disproportionate costs associated with ensuring security of supply. As a matter of fact, Malta currently has amongst the lowest energy tariffs in the EU.

The Energy and Enterprise Minister remarked that the current toolbox as proposed by the Commission does not take into consideration certain variables, such as global market dynamics which can result in price fluctuations. Minister Dalli highlighted the importance of renewables for Malta and reiterated the country’s commitment to cleaner energy. In this regard, she called for stronger financial support through EU financial tools to attract investment in offshore energy in the Mediterranean.

Covid-19 Update: 16 new COVID cases were reported by health authorities who on Tuesday said a further 13 people recovered. 14 people are hospitalised, four of whom are in the ITU.

Access to international services through Maltese e-ID to be made available

Maltese e-ID users will be able to make use of international online services made available in EU countries after Malta’s e-ID system achieved the highest level of security assurance recognised by the EU. Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said that the final evaluation process, which is ongoing, will take up to six months. Maltese e-ID users will then be able to access EU online systems to manage their health, education and tax services.

“People are increasingly choosing to spend some time living and working in EU countries, and this will benefit them greatly. Most importantly, the system is secure. Identity theft crimes are surging everywhere and this is a step forward to ensure that Maltese e-ID users have their information stored safely.”

Maltese e-ID users will be able to access these services in 14 out of 27 EU countries – the Czech Republic, Estonia, Italy, Holland, Denmark, Spain, Latvia, Germany, Slovakia, Croatia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Lithuania, and Portugal.

