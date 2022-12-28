Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 28 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

FIAU fines investment services firm for ML breaches

The FIAU has fined an investment services company, Triton Capital Markets Limited (previously FXDD Malta Limited) €226,902 after the anti-money laundering agency found shortcomings following an onsite compliance review in 2019. Prior to the compliance examination, Triton Capital Markets Limited was requested to provide its latest Business Risk Assessment (BRA) and evidence after its approval, however, the company did not provide it, the FIAU said in its statement. The compliance review also found that in 20% of the files reviewed, “the company had failed to obtain the necessary identification and verification of natural persons as required. (Newsbook)

Police warn on scam emails

The police has asked the public to ignore and immediately delete any scam emails that are sent mimicking the police. In a statement, the force said that these emails refer to phantomatic investigations or court cases, in one instance the recipients are being informed that they are being investigated for child pornography. The scam email is asking the receiver to contact a false email, such as policija1a@gmail.com. (The Malta Independent)

PN raises alarm of out of stock medicines

Several medicines are out of stock and the government is keeping the full extent of the problem hidden, the Nationalist Party said on Tuesday. The Opposition said that several antibiotics, insulin used by dabetics, stomach-related treatments and medicines used to treat cystic fibrosis are all out of stock. PN MPs Claudette Buttigieg, Ian Vassallo and Stephen Spiteri arguerd that government is trying to hide the extent of its problem, as it has not published a list of out of stock medications since November 7. (Times of Malta)

Two motorcyclists suffer grievous injuries

Two motorcyclists were grievously injured on Tuesday, with both involved in collisions with cars, on the Marsa/Ħamrun Bypass and Aldo Moro road respectively. Medical teams assisted the two motorcyclists before they were taken to Mater Dei Hospital and were declared to have suffered grievous injuries. (TVM)

