Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 28 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Alleged Caruana Galizia killer on hunger strike

One of the men accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 has gone on a hunger strike. The Correctional Services Agency (CSA) told Church mediahouse Newsbook.com.mt that Alfred Degiorgio, who is set to face trial over the murder, is reportedly on hunger strike because he has not been given access to a lawyer of his choosing. Earlier in Summer, lawyer William Cuschieri confirmed that he head renounced his brief of representing brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio. (Newsbook)

October 2021 was wettest of past twelve months

Almost 43 per cent of the total rainfall over the past twelve months was measured in October last year. Having drenched the Maltese Islands in 246.2 mm of rainfall, October was the year’s wettest month, and went down on the Meteorological Office’s records as the third wettest October since 1922. November, on the other hand, accounted for the wettest day of the precipitation year, with the twenty-fifth day of the month dumping 70.4 mm of rain on the islands as a trough of low pressure extended from Algeria to the central Mediterranean before moving eastwards. The Malta International Airport’s Met office said that all three winter months were drier than average, producing a total of 115.8 mm of rainfall, or just under half the rainfall expected during the season.

Sustainable Development Fund launched for VOs

Voluntary organisations have the opportunity to apply for a scheme issued by the Sustainable Development Directorate and the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector. This scheme includes an investment of €50,000 in order to assist organisations to implement tangible projects or initiatives related to the promotion of sustainable development. This was announced during the European Sustainable Development Week by Minister for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise, Miriam Dalli together with Minister for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations and Consumer Rights Julia Farrugia Portelli.

