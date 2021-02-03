Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 3 February

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

AstraZeneca jab to be limited to under 55s

The union said it is calling on the government to tackle issues which other countries are using to poach staff from Malta, including better pay and more efficient granting of residence permits, as well as the granting of citizenship.

It also enclosed notes from some foreign nurses, who pointed out that another problem that frustrates them in Malta is getting their family here.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will not be given to over 55s, Health Minister Chris Fearne said, following the decision taken by other countries such as Germany. The vaccine is expected to reach Malta later this month, with Fearne explaining that while the company said it was safe for all ages, there were not enough studies to fully know the efficacy for older people.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday evening, Fearne said that information provided by the company showed that their jab’s efficacy was “very good” and the first of 1 million doses will arrive in Malta in the next ten days.

Covid-19 update

The Health Department reported 141 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 132 recovering.

The number of active cases has reached 2,665. 32,836 swab tests were carried out in the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 261. 29,002 vaccine doses were administered until yesterday, of which 4,476 were second doses.

Four arrested in cannabis bust

Four persons were arrested in connection with the seizure of 21kg of suspected cannabis, which is estimated to have a street value of €420,000.

The Police said that the drug bust was carried out on Monday evening following various weeks of observation, adding that anti-drug squad members assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit police carried out the anti-drugs operation in Floriana and St Paul’s Bay.

Bundy wins damages in PBS dismissal case

Veteran presenter John Bundy won an unfair dismissal case before the industrial tribunal after his sacking as PBS CEO four years ago. PBS will have to pay Bundy €226,500 in compensation as a result of losing the case.

Bundy was sacked by the PBS board after an audit had concluded that he had breached procurement regulations in a €500,000 car lease deal. The audit had also found that Bundy had “consistently bullied” the senior management.

The tribunal argued that there were significant inconsistencies in the process which led to the termination of his contract. Moreover, while noting that there were indeed issues with regards to the failure to observe procurement regulations, the tribunal noted that other high-ranking officers from PBS were involved in the decision, and therefore it was not acceptable for the broadcaster to put the blame solely on Bundy.

Drone innovation ecosystem launched

Government has announced the launch of the drone innovation ecosystem through the first investment of its kind by the Malta Drone Center which will invest €500,000 and employ a number of professionals.

Over the last few years, Transport Malta, together with Malta Enterprise, have worked together to create an innovative ecosystem when it comes to drones and now Malta is taking the first step to serve as a new destination for this field. This is an opportunity for the Foreign Direct Investment Company as well as for Maltese ones to, among others, give training, test, as well as build drones in our country.

In addition to this investment, a Site Access Agreement was also signed between Malta Enterprise and Hibernians FC so that while it is not being used for football, parts of the Kordin stadium can be used for drone flying. This follows Transport Malta approving this type of activity to be carried out in this stadium. More sites offering a different flight opportunity may be announced later. The Hibs stadium site will also be usable by other companies approved by Malta Enterprise and Transport Malta.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...