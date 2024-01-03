Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 3 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Suspect handed in himself in connection with Rabat murder

The individual apprehended by law enforcement in connection with the Rabat New Year’s Day homicide is currently undergoing questioning. Identified as Noel Azzopardi, aged 40, he resides in the vicinity of the location where the murder occurred. Eric Borg, a 27-year-old taxi driver, was tragically killed on Monday afternoon in the Nigret area, within the boundaries of Rabat. After the incident, the individual voluntarily surrendered himself at the Rabat police station, prompting further investigation by authorities. (Maltatoday)

Police investigate Paceville beating

The police is currently conducting an investigation into a video depicting a man being pursued, kicked, and assaulted by a group of bouncers from a Paceville nightclub. The video, made public by Lovin Malta, reportedly captures the incident occurring on New Year’s Eve, as per accounts from eyewitnesses. In the footage, five security personnel are observed attacking the individual, with actions including stomping on his face and employing what seems to be retractable batons to strike him. The victim is seen lying still on the ground, cradling his head, while the bouncers persist in kicking him repeatedly. Onlookers, visibly shocked, remain frozen in place, witnessing the distressing altercation. (Times of Malta)

€4.6 bn worth of promise of sale agreements signed in 2023 – MDA

The Malta Development Association has reported that Promise of Sale agreements totaling €4.6 billion were signed in 2023, nearing a record-breaking year for the industry. Throughout 2023, a total of 16,636 promises of sale were executed, accumulating to the overall value of €4.6 billion. This marked a 3% rise from the €4.2 billion in promise of sale agreements recorded in the preceding year, approaching the record high of €4.8 billion set in 2021, marking it as the second-best year in the property market’s history. In a statement, the MDA said that “this data validates the property market’s resilience, reaffirming its status as the preferred investment avenue for Maltese families. It also underscores the sector’s significance in representing the interests of numerous investors, both large and small.” (The Malta Independent)

