Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 30 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Three remanded in custody after being charged with violent Żurrieq robbery

Three individuals were arraigned in court and faced charges of attempted murder in relation to a robbery targeting a 67-year-old jeweler in Żurrieq on Friday. During the proceedings, Donna Sciberras, aged 29, stated that despite being registered at a Birżebbuġa address, she is homeless. Mohamed Anas Boualam, aged 37, identified himself as a shutter builder residing in Ħaż-Żebbuġ. Zouhair Hadoumi, aged 26, who works as an electrician and plumber, resides in Sliema. All three defendants entered pleas of not guilty to a comprehensive array of charges. These encompass attempted murder of Joseph Carabott, the elderly proprietor of the store. Additionally, the charges involve the use of a weapon to cause severe harm, theft of over €2,329, and causing damage exceeding €2,500. The three did not requested in bail and were remanded in custody. (TVM)

Muscat wants Police chief as witness in court case to remove Magistrate from hospital inquiry

Former PM Joseph Muscat has requested the presence of the police commissioner as a witness in his case alleging a violation of his rights. This legal action aims to remove a magistrate from overseeing the hospitals inquiry case. The actions of the former prime minister have raised concerns from a state lawyer, as Muscat’s move appears to seek insights into the ongoing magisterial inquiry regarding the Vitals hospitals deal. These concerns emerged during the court’s continued involvement in the matter, wherein Muscat contends that his fundamental rights could be compromised if Magistrate Gabriella Vella remained in charge of the hospitals’ inquiry. Muscat is also seeking the submission of any documents related to the case bearing his name (Times of Malta)

Govt to roll-out latest Covid booster

Confirming the ongoing decrease in immunity from Covid-19 boosters over time, the Health Ministry has stated that the government will be introducing the latest annual booster in October. The Health Ministry emphasized the significance of an annual booster vaccination, especially for vulnerable populations. The Ministry pointed out the current rise in reported cases within the Northern Hemisphere, underscoring the need for continuous protection. This trend has also manifested in Malta, where the weekly average of cases increased from 80.75 cases between June 26 and July 23 to 143.75 cases between July 24 and August 20. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group