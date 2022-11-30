Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 30 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Economy grows by 5.2% in Q3

Provisional estimates published by the NSO indicate that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to €4,402.2 million, registering an increase of €456.1 million, or 11.6%, when compared to the same quarter of 2021.In volume terms, GDP rose by 5.2%. The main driver behind this growth was the services sector with a contribution of 7.2%. The increase in Service activities was mainly driven by accommodation and food service activities (40.6%), administrative and support services activities (22.7%), wholesale and retail trade (9.2%), transportation and storage (15.0%) and information and communication (8%).

Femicide victim was shot in face and chest, Court told

The Court heard harrowing stories of the last moments of Bernice Cassar’s life, with witnesses saying that the mother-of-two was dragged from her car by her estranged husband Roderick Cassar, who then took a shotgun from his own vehicle and shot her twice in the chest and face. The 42-year-old is pleading not guilty to charges brought against him. Cassar refused to answer most questions about the incident when interrogated by police, saying only that he was “sorry for what happened to her”. (Times of Malta)

Govt claims legal advice that current abortion regime allows no exceptions

Government has received legal advice that Malta’s anti-abortion regime allows no room for exceptions, leaving doctors open to criminal action if they intervened to save a woman’s life. Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, PM Robert Abela said that the long-standing medical practice adopted over the years to intervene when a woman’s life was at risk enjoyed no legal protection. It was this advice by the State Advocate that prompted government to propose giving legal protection to doctors and women if a pregnancy is terminated to safeguard the woman’s life or health. (Maltatoday)

