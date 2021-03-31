Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 31 March 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta to kickstart tourism in June

Malta is expected to re-open its tourism industry by June, with Government announcing a €20 million aid package to kickstart sector, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo announced.

The Minister said that the county lost over 2 billion euro in spending due to the impact of the pandemic. Announcing a Tourism Recovery Plan, Bartolo noted that the first tourists to come to Malta will be from European countries, but also from the United Kingdom, traditionally the island’s biggest tourism market.

Nexia’s Tonna and Cini denied bail

Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini were denied bail on Tuesday after the Court heard how Brian Tonna and Karl Cini had prepared backdated documents to satisfy due diligence requirements after a magisterial inquiry started probing their actions. Testifying in the compilation of evidence against Nexia BT partners Tonna, Cini and Manuel Castagna, and their employee, Katrin Bondin Carter, Inspector Ian Camilleri said the documents were required by Pilatus Bank.

The Inspector also gave details of various money transactions that passed through accounts attached to the various companies linked to Tonna, Cini and Castagna.

Cannabis reform launched

Cannabis users will soon be able to grow up to four plants in their own home and to carry up to 7g of the drug with them at all times under new proposed legislation announced by Government.

The government is also planning to pave the way for the legal sale of seeds and cannabis for cultivation or personal use, though the precise method is still unclear.

The simple possession of 7-28g would be subject to proceedings before the Commissioner of Justice, who could levy an administrative fine. Government also announced a study on safe methods of procuring cannabis is to be launched.

Covid-19 Update

Active Covid-19 cases have gone down to 899 after that only 55 new cases were discovered yesterday, while 286 persons recovered. Two new deaths took the number of fatalities to 390.

Like this: Like Loading...