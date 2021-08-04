Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 4 August 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Updated 0840: Newspaper Review

The Times says that Assistant Police Commissioner Ian Abdilla has been suspended days after his name was mentioned several times in the publication of the Caruana Galizia report. Until recently, he headed the Economic Crimes Unit.

Malta Today quotes a spokesperson for the police that Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla has been suspended until an investigation is finalised. The senior officer was accused of inaction over reports of wrongdoing by government officials.

The Independent says that suspended Assistant Police Officer Ian Abdilla attracted criticism for his handling of economic crimes investigations involving politicians. He served as the liaison officer with the FIAU.

L-Orizzont says that the government is planning booster shots for the Covid-19 vaccine as lower levels of immunity are observed among certain groups of the population. Preparations for the roll-out are in their final stages.

In-Nazzjon says that the Speaker turned down a request by the opposition for an urgent session to discuss a no-confidence motion in Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis. The government said had objected to the debate.

Malta Today says that nearly a third of people in the 12 to 15 age group have received their full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Health Ministry said that slightly under 85 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated.

The Times speaks with one of the two women who were arrested last week for using forged travel documents. She said that the six-month sentence has broken her family as her four-year-old son was placed in the state protection system.

The Independent quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo that the government is seeking sustainable and quality tourism, focusing on specific niches. The minister said that Malta is experiencing success in new markets, citing France as an example.

In-Nazzjon says that the Gozo Business Chamber and the Gozo Tourism Authority welcomed proposals by the PN to extend the Mġarr Harbour and add two vessels to Gozo Channel. The party said that these investments will strengthen accessibility for residents in Gozo.

L-Orizzont reports that the Industrial Tribunal upheld the dismissal of former Malta International Airport CEO Marcus Klaushofer. He was accused of passing sensitive information to entities interested in acquiring shares in the airport.

Speaker turns down PN request for urgent debate on Zammit Lewis

Speaker Anglu Farrugia has turned down an Opposition request to convene Parliament for an urgent session in order to debate a motion calling for the resignation of Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis following revelations of a regular stream of chats with Yorgen Fenech. These messages included

mocking calls for justice made by then Opposition leader Simon Busuttil over the businessman’s secret company 17 Black – the Minister has since dismissed these exchanges as a reflection of the party line.

The Nationalist Party said that the Speaker’s refusal to debate the no-confidence motion with urgency meant that Prime Minister Robert Abela had failed in his first test to accept the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry conclusions.

Enemalta to postpone non-urgent scheduled cuts

Enemalta has postponed a series of scheduled cuts planned over the next few days. “In order to minimize public inconvenience, it has been decided that the schedule of regular maintenance works in the coming days will be revised and only essential work will be carried out,” the company said on Facebook. “All of Enemalta’s engineers and technicians have been deployed to carry out emergency repairs where needed. Therefore, in order to minimise public inconvenience, it has been decided that the schedule of regular maintenance works in the coming days will be revised and only essential work will be carried out,” the company said.

A revised list will be issued in due course.

Covid-19 Update:

69 new cases were reported on Tuesday as 134 people recovered. 3,157 swab tests were taken as active cases reached 1,544. The average age of yesterday’s cases was 34. In total, 31 Covid-19 positive patients are in Mater Dei, one of whom is in the ITU.

