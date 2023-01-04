Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 4 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Politicians pay tribute to Silvio Parnis

Several politicians from across the political divide paid tributes to the late Silvio Parnis, a former Labour Parliamentary Secretary, who passed away yesterday aged 57. Prime Minister Robert Abela described Parnis as a “man of the people”. On Facebook, he wrote that “any conversation with him always turned to what people needed and what he could do to improve the lives of those least fortunate,” Abela said. From the PN camp, Jason Azzopardi wrote about childhood memories the pair had while growing up side-by-side in Paola. “My mind is unclear, and my heart is broken,” he said. (Times of Malta)

Sliema man run over in Floriana

A 40-year-old Sliema resident was hospitalised with serious injuries after being run over in Independence Avenue in Floriana. Police said the accident happened at noon on Tuesday and initial investigations showed that the victim was hit by a Skoda Fabia driven by an elderly man from Gudja.

Duty magistrate Lara Lanfranco initiated an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing. (Maltatoday)

PN laments Govt ‘secrecy’ on out-of-stock medicines, calls for compensation

The PN has lamented what it described as the government’s arrogance and secrecy on a growing list of out-of-stock medications, not least because of its refusal to hold an urgent meeting of Parliament’s Health Committee on Monday. The issue was discussed in a press conference held by MPs Ian Vassallo and Claudette Buttigieg, the party’s spokespersons on primary healthcare and on diabetes respectively. The pair said that patients compelled to buy medicines because they are out of stock on the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme should be reimbursed the cost. (Newsbook)

