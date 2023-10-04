Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 4th October 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Insurers want drivers who got licence through political help to retake test

The Malta Insurance Association said that individuals who obtained their driver’s license through political intervention should be requested to undergo a reexamination of their driving skills. According to Adrian Galea, the director general of the lobby grop, failing to implement such a measure could lead to a significant erosion of trust in the validity of driving tests in Malta. Furthermore, it may result in an ongoing and unacceptable rise in the risk posed to all road users due to the potential involvement of these drivers in accidents. This concern about road safety was raised by the insurance lobby on Tuesday, just two days after the Times of Malta exposed a system in which Transport Malta’s former director of licensing received candidates’ information via WhatsApp messages. This system led to the expedited processing of numerous candidates and even included providing them with assistance to obtain a driver’s license. (Times of Malta)

MHRA optimistic on birth of new national airline

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has expressed optimism regarding the new national airline, seeing it as a beacon of hope for improved prospects in travel and the Maltese tourism sector. In response to the government’s decision to establish a new national airline effective from March 31, 2024, the MHRA insisted on the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in the sector, along with the government, to seize this unique opportunity and enact meaningful changes for the better. The MHRA pointed out that, in many instances over the years, political decisions ran counter to economic realities, ultimately leading Air Malta to a point where closure seemed the only option. The association reaffirmed its longstanding support for Malta having a national airline, citing both social and economic considerations. It underscored the importance of not relying solely on foreign operators for the country’s connectivity. (TVM)

Council of Europe expresses concern on lack of freedom of expression in Malta

Dunja Mijatović, the Commissioner for Human Rights at the Council of Europe, has expressed apprehension regarding the implementation of recommendations stemming from the public inquiry report on the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the effective safeguarding of the human right to freedom of expression. In correspondence addressed to the Prime Minister, the Commissioner voiced her disappointment at the limited progress made in holding all those accountable for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. She urged Robert Abela to furnish her with information pertaining to the concerns raised in her letter. In a separate communication directed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Commissioner urged legislators to abstain from endorsing the current legislative proposals concerning press freedoms. She cited inadequacies in the provisions aimed at addressing Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation as the basis for her recommendation. (The Malta Independent)

