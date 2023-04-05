Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 5 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Steward knew Vitals deal was fraudulent – Delia

Former PN leader Adrian Delia said that Steward Malta Ltd had admitted in its appeal that the emphyteutical concession for the three State hospitals was fraudulent, claiming that it had failed to carry out due diligence in terms of law because it was under pressure by the government to take over the concession as soon as possible. Replying in Court to Steward’s appeal, Delia insisted that, however, Steward could not now argue that they had nothing to do with any shortcomings by their predecessors, Vitals Global Healthcare. In a separate statement, government said the appeal to the court’s annulment of the privatisation deal should be heard with urgency “in the national and public interest.” (Times of Malta)

Spanish PM starts Malta visit

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Malta for an official visit late Tuesday evening. He was welcomed by PM Robert Abela and the pair addressed a presser together. The official visit is part of a series of meetings PM Sanchez is conducting with European leaders, in light of Spain holding the Council of the European Union Presidency between July and December. (TVM)

Mark Camilleri presents documents to prove case against Cutajar

Author and journalist Mark Camilleri submitted documents that allegedly prove his case against the former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar, in the libel case instituted by the latter. Camilleri’s lawyer presented an affidavit to the court and a box file of documents including a report by the Standards Commissioner, two Council of Europe reports and media reports about Cutajar. The now independent MP is expected to testify in May in the libel she filed against Camilleri. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first