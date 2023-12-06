Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 6 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

SME Chamber head calls for change in government procurement methodology

Abigail Agius Mamo, CEO of the Malta Chamber of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SME), has advocated for a fundamental shift in the approach to government tenders and procurement. She emphasized the necessity of altering the structure of tender calls, underscoring the significance of prioritizing quality over the allure of selecting the most inexpensive option.

Mamo urged the government to prioritize “value for money,” proposing that by emphasizing quality rather than solely focusing on cost, businesses could sidestep the need to compromise on standards in a race to underbid one another. Expressing apprehensions regarding the contracting department’s condition, Mamo highlighted that despite its substantial expertise, it has been maintained at a level below its optimal state. (Maltatoday)

Zurrieq burglary victim still unable to communicate, Court told

Joseph Carabott, who was a victim of a robbery in Żurrieq in August, remains hospitalized and is currently unable to communicate. According to medical expert Mario Scerri, who provided testimony during the continuation of the evidence compilation against three individuals accused of the robbery, the victim sustained head injuries allegedly inflicted by the accused during the incident. They purportedly assaulted him, tied him up, and carried out the theft. Carabott was discovered lying face down in his store. Donna Borg Sciberras, aged 29, Mohamed Anas Boualam, aged 37, and Zuhair Hadoumi, aged 26, have been brought before the Court regarding this matter. All three have pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted homicide, severe injury, unlawful detainment, and aggravated theft. (TVM)

Women’s national team seals historic Nations League promotion

Malta’s women’s national team secured an extraordinary promotion to League B of the UEFA Nations League, a success so far unparalleled by their male counterparts. Despite trailing by a goal at the Centenary stadium, the team staged a remarkable comeback, clinching a 2-1 victory over Latvia. Going into the decisive match, Malta required just one point to claim the top position in their League C group. This accomplishment stands as a historic milestone in Maltese football history, marking the women’s national team as the first senior Malta squad to achieve promotion in the UEFA Nations League.

