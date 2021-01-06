Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 6 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Vella receives Covid-19 vaccine

President George Vella received a COVID-19 vaccination yesterday afternoon. He received his first of two vaccine jabs by a healthcare worker, and is expected to receive a second dose in three weeks’ time.

Before receiving the jab, Vella, who is himself a doctor, appealed to the public to take the vaccine. He urged citizens to ignore “all the scaremongering” surrounding the vaccine.

“I am sure those spreading false information are only doing so to scare people. We would be stupid to refuse the one thing that can save us, based on things that are not true,” he said.

PN calls for a more efficient vaccine roll-out

The Nationalist Party said that the Government should be more efficient with the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out. In a statement, the PN said that after meeting with the Medical Association of Malta, it was clear that Prime Minister was taking people for a ride regarding their health by providing targets on vaccine inoculation which, it said, cannot be met.

The Nationalist Party added that what the Health Minister said today, that the immunity is expected to be reached towards the end of summer, contradicts the targets of the Prime Minister who seeks business as usual by May. In order for this to happen and we have normality by May, the Nationalist Party stated that over 5,000 vaccinations have to be given daily, when currently some 50 are given daily.

Covid-19 Update

The Health Department reported 158 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, with 74 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 1702. 2602 swab tests were carried out in the previous 24 hours.

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 226.

New wage subsidy system announced

Newly-appointed Energy and Business Minister Miriam Dalli announced a new wage subsidy scheme which is based on the level of losses suffered by businesses as a result of COVID-19. Government’s assistance will be basedon VAT returns as compared to the same period in 2019.

The revised system will come into effect as of this month, with businesses performing better than before the crisis or suffering only minor losses (9% or less), no longer being eligible for the wage supplement.

