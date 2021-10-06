Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 6 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Castaldi Paris loses Parliament role

Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris has been taken off from the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, replaced by recently-elected MP Jonathan Attard. Castaldi Paris was in the press for the wrong reasons in the past few days after discussing buying a £16 million (€18.7m) property in London with Yorgen Fenech. After such chats were revealed, he defended himself saying that he was bluffing. It was also revealed thatthe Inland Revenue Department has asked the UK tax authorities to share any information they may have about the MP.

Malta’s RRP approved by Brussels

Malta’s Recovery and Resilience Plan has been approved by the EU Council of Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs, known as ECOFIN. This step will be followed by the signing of the agreement that will allow Malta to start receiving grants in relation to the implementation of the respective investments and reforms. The planned reforms seek to address various challenges, including those identified in the Country Specific Recommendations. The measures contained in the plan complement other national investment plans and EU cohesion funding, aimed at strengthening the growth potential and social institutional resilience while reaching Malta’s environmental targets.

Stakeholders in talks on sustainable enterprises say the transition has already started

Some of Malta’s leading businessmen, banks and stakeholders argued that the transition has already started. During a conference organised jointly between the Ministry for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development and the European Commission Representation in Malta, the aspects discussed were: how to reach sustainable enterprises, how blue and green projects can drive innovative business ideas, and how integrating ESG in business and investment decisions leads to more attractive businesses. The panelists delved into the fact that enterprises need to become more sustainable and how their companies have embarked on this transition. Attendees concurred that real change comes from a change in culture, with the support of public funds, EU funds and, more importantly, unlocking private capital. Among the speakers was keynote speaker and former member of the European Commission Karmenu Vella, who highlighted how the blue economy opened up opportunities that Malta could tap into and help expand the country’s vision.

