Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 7th July 2021

Govt will not share FATF documents

Government has dismissed an Opposition request to access correspondence between involving the Financial Action Task Force and the Maltese authorities, with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana saying this was due to its “highly confidential” nature.

The request had been presented by Nationalist Party MP Robert Cutajar, who sought access for the Opposition to FATF exchanges, following Malta’s recent greylisting by the international anti-financial crime agency, including the full report on Malta. Caruana said that this information could not be provided “due to FATF rules as well as our laws”.

Fenech denied request to block use of information given in pardon attempt

Yorgen Fenech’s appeal to block testimony based on information he provided while attempting to gain a presidential pardon is premature, the constitutional court decided. The Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect had his request for a pardon in exchange for information turned down by government and his lawyers attempted to block police officers from testifying about the information Fenech gave them in the murder case against him.

However, Magistrate Anna Felice argued that at that juncture, the magistrates’ court was gathering and preserving evidence, not deciding upon the issue of guilt or otherwise, while adding that Fenech had other remedies at law.

Covid-19 Update

New cases remained in double figures on Tuesday, as 11 patients tested positive. There were no recoveries. Malta has

now reached 90 active cases. 2,481 swab tests were taken, taking this particular tally over a million.

