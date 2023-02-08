Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 8 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Ethiopian airlines considers flights to Malta

Cooperation between Ethiopia and Malta, including the possibility of Ethiopian Airlines using Malta as a stopover for flights to the United States, were discussed on Tuesday when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali visited Malta for a few hours. Ali was hosted for talks with Prime Minister Robert Abela. Through a statement, Government said that the Ethiopian national airline, the largest airline company in Africa and the fourth largest in the world in terms of destinations, is considering flights to Malta. Abela said that this development was not only positive for Malta but it would also enable Ethiopian Airlines to fly on to the United States. (Times of Malta)

No breach of human rights in Fenech’s freezing order

Yorgen Fenech’s claim that his fundamental rights were being breached by a freezing order over all his assets, imposed as part of the money laundering proceedings against him, has been dismissed in court, a judge ruling that there was no doubt that the asset freeze was justified. Mr. Justice Grazio Mercieca remarkjed that Fenech had failed to use the several remedies which were available to him under ordinary law and had instead opted to immediately file constitutional proceedings. (Maltatoday)

Persons on social benefits drop by half over a decade

Just 227 persons are currently receiving unemployment benefits, Government revealed, adding that this constituted the lowest number in history. Data provided by the Minsitry for Social Policy said that this represents a drop of 95% over the past decade. It also revealed that persons dependent on other social benefits were practically halved, from 10,784 to 5,157 over the same timeframe. (Newsbook)

