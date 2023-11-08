Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 8 November 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM defends economic record in budget counter-reply

PM Robert Abela defended government’s economic record in his budget response on Tuesday evening, highlighting high levels of economic growth and low level of inflation, while insisting that contrary to PN rhetoric, new economic sectors have been created under the present government, including medical cannabis, AI-related technologies, and drones. He denied that Malta’s economy was being based on a heavy increase of cheap labour, arguing that other sectors, such as IT, fuelled economic expansion. Dr Abela spoke at length on the issue of foreign workers, revealing that new regulations for temping agencies are in the pipeline and will be approved by Cabinet next week. He said that the basis of this regulations will be the concept of making it hard for third country nationals to be employed in Malta, but once they are among us, they are then treated with the highest levels of dignity with no distinction of nationality or ethnicity, including in terms of accomodation. He said however government was planning to discentivise companies who encouraged a high turnover of foreign workers.

Former Labour MP Silvio Grixti breaks silence about benefits scandal

Former Labour Party MP Silvio Grixti, who currently finds himself at the centre of allegations concerning a disability benefits racket, has implied that the Police Force is being selective in who and what they investigate. In what is his first public statement since being connected to a disability fraud racket, Grixti came out guns blazing, questioning Health Minister Chris Fearne – his former PL colleague – as to why allegations that medical certificates had been abused of were not investigated by police “as if everything had been forgiven.” Grixti asked how come in the recent past when there were stories in the media about abuse of these certificates the police never investigated them as if everything had been forgiven”. (Times of Malta)

Employers lament teachers’ union actions against Industrial Tribunal

The Malta Employers’ Association (MEA) said that the Union of Professional Educators’ (UPE) actions against the Industrial Tribunal and its members represent an unprecedented development that undermines the proper functioning of this institution. On Friday, the chairman and members of the Industrial Tribunal sent a letter to the President and Prime Minister, seeking “protection, help, and assistance” after being individually identified in a recent legal case initiated by the Union of Professional Educators. The MEA pointed out that any party involved in a case can request the disqualification of a member of the Industrial Tribunal if a conflict of interest is demonstrated. The employers recalled that the UPE itself had previously requested the disqualification of one of the members who had been appointed to serve on the panel before the hearings commenced. Furthermore, parties have the option to appeal any decision made by the Industrial Tribunal if they believe that the decision is flawed on legal grounds. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group