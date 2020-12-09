Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 9 December

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0900 – Newspaper Review

Malta Today quotes the rapporteur for the Council of Europe’s resolution on rule of law in Malta, Dutch MP Peter Peter Omtzigt, who told the parliamentary assembly that the country’s progress in this department has so far achieved ‘mixed results’.

In-Nazzjon follows the report by the Council of Europe on the rule of law recommendations for Malta. Rapporteur Peter Omtzigt said that implementation of the reform programme has not been satisfactory.

The Independent speaks to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who said that the financial services authority acting CEO, Christopher Buttigieg, will remain in place until the government ‘takes stock of the situation’ at the MFSA.

The Times reveals that the financial crimes investigators are questioning an Italian man suspected of planning to launder millions of euros for the mafia. Roberto Recordare is named as the owner of Malta-based companies operating in the software sector.

L-Orizzont says that six in ten inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facilities are non-Maltese nationals, and women make around seven percent of the total prison population. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri provided the information in parliament.

The Independent reports on a series of concerns raised by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage about a planning application proposing the building of additional floors to properties in Valletta. The decision by the Planning Authority board will be taken on Thursday.

Malta Today reports that independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola has filed a report with the police cybercrime unit to take down a video posted by zookeeper Anton Cutajar, following comments about Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina.

The Times says that 40 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, the lowest number in a single in more than two months. There were also less swab tests conducted, but the rate of positive results was still lower than in the last weeks.

In-Nazzjon reports the death of two Covid-19 patients at Mater Dei hospital on Tuesday, a 77-year old man and an 89-year-old woman. The number of casualties has now risen to 157 since the start of the pandemic.

L-Orizzont carries an interview with non-binary person Reb Sciberras who said that laws should be made to make life better for everyone and appealed for respect for each other, rather than tolerance.

Morning Briefing

Council of Europe describes Malta’s criminal justice system as unfit for purpose, Govt reacts

Malta’s implementation of recommendations by the Council of Europe to strengthen the rule of law was described as “unsatisfactory” by its Legal Affairs Committee.

Last year, the Assembly made a series of recommendations to the Maltese authorities on achieving justice for Daphne, strengthening the rule of law and ending impunity for high-level corruption. In a report published yesterday, the committee said implementation of the recommendations on ensuring justice for Daphne remain “fundamentally unsatisfactory, with no final results”.

It went on to say that Malta’s criminal justice system as being “unfit for purpose”, highlighting how magisterial inquiries tend to conclude late or not at all in high-profile cases, and how the compilation of evidence stage preceding a trial can cause “delay and confusion”.

The rapporteur also noted how none of the high-profile corruption and money laundering scandals had been resolved.

The Maltese Government contested the report, saying that the resolution fails to provide a clear picture of all the work undertaken by the government. In a statement yesterday evening, it referred to two fundamental Constitutional amendments, the method of appointment of the President of the Republic, as well as, of the Chief Justice respectively, both of whom now require a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

This process has also led to a change in the method of appointments for Judges and Magistrates. Together with a constitutional change concerning the discipline of the same Members of the Judiciary, the latter is no longer under Parliamentary scrutiny but now falls within the responsibility of the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 40 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest number for the past two months. A total of 1,766 swab tests were carried out – well below the number carried out in recent weeks, which regularly reached 3,000.



A total of 144 patients recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, lowering the number of active cases to 1,901.

CDE News

