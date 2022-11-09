Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 9 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

€14,000 spent by Government for post-budget presser

Government has spent over €14,000 for the post-budget press conference which was held outside the Auberge de Castille by government. The details were revealed by PM Robert Abela in reply to a question by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia. The government paid Que Sound Ltd €6,037, iCan €5,300 and Nexos €3,000 for their services. The Natonalist MP later described this expense of wasteful, at a time Government was asking the public to tighten its belts.

AG testifies behind closed doors in Pilatus case

Attorney General Victoria testified behind closed doors on Tuesday in a much-anticipated testimony about a decision not to prosecute top officials of Pilatus Bank. Her lawyers said that iIf the testimonies were to be made public, ongoing investigations could be endangered. The AG also objected to testify publicly due to restrictions imposed by an international tribunal where the Maltese State was strictly bound by confidentiality. “The foreign proceedings are secret and we are prohibited from presenting documents here,” explained the AG’s lawyer, Fiorella Fenech Vella, adding that if that confidentiality were to be broken, there would be negative repercussions for Malta. (Times of Malta)

Former PN MP TonyAbela passes away

Former Nationalist Party MP and Rabat notary Tony Abela has passed away at the age of 66. Abela was elected on the PN ticket a number of times, serving as parliamentary secretary for national defence within the Office of the Prime Minister. PN leader Bernard Grech described the notary as “a loyal person, who gave a lot to the districts he contested, to the country and to the Nationalist Party.” (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first