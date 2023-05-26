Traffic disrupted after oil spill on Marsa flyover / Malta News Dispatch – Friday 26 May 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Traffic disrupted after oil spill on Marsa flyover: Major disruptions on the Marsa flyover are expected as a considerable quantity of cooking oil has been spilled onto the road surface. The flyover connecting Garibaldi Road to Aldo Moro has been closed, and it is anticipated that the resulting disruptions will also affect adjacent areas.

Debt tops €9 bn: Government debt has topped €9 billion, NSO data has shown. By end of April, the State has accumulated €9,163.0 million of debt, an increase of €630.6 million when compared to 2022. The increase reported under Malta Government Stocks (€781.2 million) was the main contributor to the rise in debt. On a yearly basis, by the end of April 2023, the Government’s Consolidated Fund reported a deficit of €192.6 million. The rise in outlay was limited by drops witnessed under Pandemic assistance schemes (€82.5 million) and Economic stimulus payment (€48.1 million).

Hotel stays increase in Q1 — NSO: In the first quarter of 2023, collective accommodation establishments hosted a total of 408,989 guests who spent a combined total of 1,659,501 nights. The majority of guests opted for 4-star hotels. According to data from the National Statistics Office, the average length of stay in collective accommodation establishments remained unchanged at 4.1 nights compared to the same quarter in 2022. The net utilization of bed-places increased by 16 percentage points to reach 45.3 percent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. (TVM)

Sandra Gauci to be appointed Green leader: Malta’s Green Party ADPD is expected to appoint Sandra Gauci, the deputy chairperson and European Parliament candidate, as its new leader. Gauci will make history as the party’s first female leader since 1989 and the third woman to lead a political party in Malta, following Mabel Strickland of the Progressive Constitutionalist Party and Marlene Farrugia of the Partit Demokratiku. She takes over veteran politician Carmel Cacopardo. (Maltoday)

Man in danger after Gozo quad bike incident: A man sustained life-threatening injuries when the quad bike he was operating overturned in Wied il-Mielaħ, Gozo. According to a statement by the police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening. The 25-year-old British national lost control of the quad bike, resulting in it overturning, as stated by the police. Paramedics provided assistance to the injured man before he was transported to Gozo General Hospital for further medical attention. (Newsbook)

Morning Briefing

Widening of runway to allow servicing of larger planes

After a major investment by government costing some €11.5 million, airplane maintenance companies in Ħal Farruġ can now handle larger planes, as Taxiway Lima, the runway in the area, has been widened. This development has been well-received by SR Technics and Lufthansa Teknik, as it enhances access for planes to land for maintenance, given the proximity of the runway to their hangars. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri expressed the government’s commitment to continuing investments in the aviation industry to stimulate economic growth and generate increased prosperity. (TVM)

Customs in major cocaine haul at Freeport

Customs intercepted 270 kilograms of cocaine in two banana-loaded containers at Malta Freeport. The containers, en route from Ecuador to Slovenia via transhipment, were flagged for inspection due to inconsistencies revealed during X-ray scanning. Assisted by the Drug Squad, Customs officers unloaded the cargo from the containers and discovered 170 packets in one unit and an additional 100 packets in the second unit. (Times of Malta)

72-year-old injured after car flips over

Following a traffic accident in Triq l-Imdina, Qormi, a 72-year-old man was transported to the hospital after his car turned over. The incident took place at approximately 3pm. Police officers responded to the scene, and the Civil Protection Department assisted in safely extricating the man from the vehicle. An ambulance then transported the elderly man to the hospital for further evaluation. (Maltatoday)

