Malta News Dispatch – Friday 9 June 2023

Morning Briefing

Malta’s GDP contracts, consumption down

Malta’s economy has contracted by 0.5% in Q1 when compared to the previous quarter, the fifth-highest decline in GDP in the EU, Eurostat has shown. Poland recorded the highest GDP increase (3.8%), followed by Luxembourg (2%) and Portugal (1.6%). On the other hand, Malta reported the second-highest growth in employment in the EU during the first quarter of this year. Consumption by Maltese families is also declining, the EU data shows.

Malta gets EU approval for €20m STM project

Malta has been granted approval by the European Commission to support STMicroelectronics in its efforts to enhance standards in the semiconductor industry. As part of an EU initiative aimed at boosting microchip production within the European Union, STMicroelectronics will receive funding exceeding €20 million to upgrade its production lines. Malta Enterprise, in collaboration with the Enterprise Ministry, submitted the project proposal and expressed their satisfaction with the approval of Malta’s application under the second call for Important Projects of Common European Interests (IPCEI) in the semiconductor sector. The European Commission has sanctioned a state-aid package worth €8 billion, and Malta is confirmed as one of the 14 participating EU member states. (Times of Malta)

20 film productions inject €60m in economy

During a span of 6 months, Malta was selected as the filming location for 20 productions, including films and TV series, resulting in an estimated contribution of €60 million to the Maltese economy. June is expected to be another busy month for the Maltese film industry. This month, the first scenes of ‘Gladiator 2’ by Ridley Scott will start being filmed, with thousands of extras expected to take part in this production. Right now there are 6 productions being filmed at the same time around the Maltese islands. ‘The Last Breath’ featuring actor Woody Harrelson in the main role is being filmed mostly at the Malta Film Studios in Kalkara. (TVM)

