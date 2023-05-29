Updated – Malta News Dispatch – Monday 29 May 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over 1,300 athletes and officials in Malta for GSSE2023

Malta is hosting the 19th edition of the Games for the Small States of Europe (GSSE) with the first events starting this morning. Over 1,300 athletes and officials have registered to participate in the competition, featuring athletes from nine small European states competing in ten different disciplines.

The President of the Malta Olympic Committee, Julian Pace Bonello expressed confidence that this week’s event, which has been years in the making, will yield positive results for Maltese athletes. The official opening ceremony will be held this evening at the Floriana Granaries with the participation of around 4,000 people.

Electrogas turns €19m profit

Electrogas has achieved its first multi-million profit since it commenced providing gas and electricity to Enemalta. The consortium’s recently published 2021 accounts reveal a profit of €19.1 million, contrasting with a €56 million loss in 2020. According to the company directors’ annual report, Electrogas anticipates an enhancement in its financial performance and operating cash flow in the upcoming years, based on the most recent financial projections. Parliament’s public spending watchdog is currently examining the government’s agreement with Electrogas.

Mark Pellicano appointed head of Church Safeguarding Commission

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has appointed Mark Pellicano as the new head of the Safeguarding Commission of the Archdiocese of Malta, which investigates cases of abuse within Church structures and promotes the wellbeing of children and vulnerable adults. Pellicano succeeds Andrew Azzopardi, who was instrumental in setting up the Commission in 2015. Pellicano leaves his post as Children’s Services Senior Manager at Fondazzjoni Sebħ. (Newsbook)

Former PM got lucrative contract from casino owner

Former PM Joseph Muscat was awarded a highly lucrative monthly consultancy agreement of €11,800 by a prominent casino mogul, less than a year after he oversaw a controversial government deal involving the Dragonara Casino. Under Muscat’s administration, the casino benefited significantly as the government reduced the annual ground rent payments and extended the property lease for the prime St Julian’s location by 64 years, without going through a public tender process. (Times of Malta)

Government gets pass mark in political survey

Robert Abela’s government is scoring just above the pass mark when assessed on its own merits, according to the most recent MaltaToday survey. 48% gave the government a low rating of one or two, 32% gave it a high rating of four and five, and 21% of respondents gave the government a modest rating of three. This works out to a national average score of 2.7 out of a maximum of five points. (Maltatoday)

Bernard Grech calls for stronger role for NGOs: Opposition Leader Bernard Grech emphasized the importance of granting stronger representation to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in decision-making processes involving the government. This, he argued, is necessary to prevent any compromise on people’s quality of life and to strike a balance between national development, economic growth, and the well-being of the country. Grech acknowledged the current reality where both parents in a family often need to work in order to keep up with rising prices and the increased cost of living. (The Malta Indepedent)

