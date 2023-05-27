Updated – Malta News Dispatch – Saturday 27 May 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Large crowd demands better environmental accountability

In Valletta on Saturday, a large crowd of citizens, activists and politicians converged to call for decisive measures in safeguarding Malta’s environment, reforming planning policies, and enhancing enforcement. The resounding national protest, named ‘Xebbajtuna’ (We’ve had enough), saw participants marching through the capital city, accompanied by rhythmic drumming and resounding slogans, while brandishing placards. Notably, two vocal Labour Party mayors, Conrad Borg Manche from Gzira and Pawlu Buttigieg from Qala, took the lead at the forefront of the procession, carrying the main banner. (Times of Malta)

Benna revises milk prices upwards

As of 1st June, supermarkets and grocery shops have received notifications regarding an upcoming price increase for milk and various other dairy products manufactured by Benna. In addition to milk, the prices of cream, yoghurts, ricotta, butter, mozzarella, and cheeselets are also set to be raised. The outlets have been provided with a revised price list encompassing the range of products produced by Benna. (The Malta independent)

Three-year old falls from balcony, suffers serious injuries

A three-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from a balcony on Friday evening. The accident happened at around 8:45pm in Triq Patri Pelagju, Ħaż-Żebbuġ. (Maltatoday)

Morning Briefing

Maltese economy on road to “important transition” – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed the “important transition” of Malta’s economy during a conference organised by The Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD), where key findings from the National Productivity Report for 2022 were presented. In his speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s economic vision and emphasized the commitment to ongoing efforts. He expressed the intention to operate on renewed principles, focusing on the future by transitioning towards a knowledge-intensive economy, embracing a greener economy, and leveraging the economic diversification opportunities available to enhance competitiveness. The government aims to build upon its achievements and drive the country’s economic development forward. (The Malta Independent)

Pro-environment protest this morning in Valletta

Environmentalists and a number of civil society NGOs are holding a protest in Valletta this morning, calling for a better economic model that enhances quality of life as well as institutional and policy reforms in the fields of environment, planning and lands. “Xebbajtuna” is organised by Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta, Għawdix, BirdLife and Ramblers’ Association and endorsed by some 250 academics. The protest is expected to start at 10.30am at the Triton Fountain outside Valletta.

287 migrants currently at open centre

According to the UNHCR’s quarterly factsheet on Malta, while the open reception centres have a capacity of accommodating up to 2,964 individuals, only 287 people are currently residing in them. Among those residing in the reception centres, half of the population consists of adult males, with the majority (65%) living in the Ħal-Far Tent Village. The three primary countries of origin for individuals in the open centres are Eritrea (16%), Sudan (15%), and Somalia (13%). (Newsbook)

