Malta News Dispatch – Sunday 28 May 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Developers considering protest to call for ‘equal playing field’

The Malta Developers’ Association is considering organising a protest in response to what it perceives as shortcomings in reforming the construction and development sector. According to MDA president Michael Stivala, the association has been advocating for an “equal playing field” for an extended period of time but has not witnessed sufficient advancements thus far. In an interview on 103- Malta’s Heart, Stivala stated that discussions are currently underway regarding the potential protest, emphasizing that the MDA shares the desire for reforms along with other stakeholders. (Times of Malta)

100m euro yearly tech investment in public service, PPS says

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana has claimed hat an annual investment of 100 million euros has been made in technology for the public service over the last five years. As Mr. Sultana concludes his first year as the head of the public service, he said that his strategy focuses on digital investment, modernisation of the civil service, and improved communication with employees. (TVM)

People demand what is theirs, not cheques

“People demand what is theirs by right and not symbolic cheque handouts,” newly elected ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci said on Saturday following the party’s annual general meeting. In her speech, she said that people want to live in a country where the rule of law reigns supreme, where one advances on merit and not on one’s connections. “The increased erosion of our quality of life should should be reversed and we should become hopeful in the country’s future once again,” she said. (Newsbook)

