Malta News Dispatch – Thursday 22 June 2023

Morning Briefing

MFSA rejects a quarter of applications in 2022

According to the annual report of the Maltese Financial Services Authority, the number of individuals employed in the financial services sector in Malta surpassed 17,000 in the previous year, indicating a significant growth of 26% compared to the year prior. The report further highlights a 4.3% rise in the sector’s contribution to the Maltese economy, resulting in a Gross Value Added of €1.178 billion. During the same period, the authority received a total of 355 applications across various sectors. However, it is worth noting that 24% of these applications were either withdrawn or rejected. (Newsbook)

Bernice Cassar expressed fear for her life the night before being murdered

A day before her tragic murder, Bernice Cassar, a mother-of-two, expressed her fear to her cousin, confiding that she hoped the police would arrest her husband, who had completely lost control. The next morning, on November 22, Roderick Cassar, her estranged husband, shot her outside her workplace at the Corradino Industrial Estate. Their relationship had been marked by months of domestic turmoil, leading Bernice to move out of their shared home a few months earlier. During the ongoing murder compilation of evidence, further details surrounding the events preceding the murder were revealed as one of the victim’s cousins took the witness stand in court. Roderick Cassar now faces charges of wilful murder and is the first individual to be prosecuted under the femicide amendment to the Criminal Code. His defense lawyers are currently challenging the constitutionality of this amendment in separate proceedings, arguing that the femicide aggravating factor violates the accused’s fundamental rights. (Times of Malta)

Greens see high voter abstention as opportunity

ADPD’s newly-elected chairperson, Sandra Gauci, sees the increasing abstention rate in general elections as an opportunity for the party to enhance its performance in future elections. During an interview on TVM’s Xtra, Gauci highlighted that nearly 70,000 people did not vote in the last election, and this number is growing according to surveys. She characterized this as a historic moment, emphasizing that the party is witnessing a departure from the conventional political landscape. Gauci expressed optimism about the evolving political dynamics and the future of her party. (Maltatoday)

