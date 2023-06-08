Malta News Dispatch – Thursday 8 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Report finds bullying, financial mismanagement at San Andrea

An investigation into misconduct allegations at San Andrea School has determined that several claims made by its former assistant head lacked evidence. However, the school acknowledged that the top management failed to initiate disciplinary measures in multiple instances, as highlighted in Judge David Scicluna’s 73-page report commissioned by the school board. The report also highlighted a longstanding issue of bullying and arrogance, emphasizing that a school should not be operated like a personal domain. Furthermore, concerns were raised regarding the financial management practices of the private school. (Times of Malta)

Govt appoints two Directors on Lombard

Government has appointed its first two directors on the board of Lombard Bank, on behalf of the main institutional shareholder, the National Development & Social Fund – the fund which administers the proceeds of passport sales. Former PN international secretary John Bonello, SME Chamber president Paul Abela, will represent the NDSF on Lombard Bank. In 2018, the NDSF obtained a 49% stake in Lombard Bank. This investment, valued at approximately €51 million, aimed to facilitate the exit of the defunct Cyprus Popular Bank. The acquisition was undertaken as a protective measure to ensure the stability of Lombard Bank, which holds ownership of Maltapost, the primary postal service in Malta. (Maltatoday)

Democracy concerns on the rise

Concern about Malta’s democratic credentials appears to have increased significantly in the past months. According to a recent Eurobarometer study conducted by the European Parliament in March 2023, approximately half of the Maltese population expressed unhappiness with the functioning of democracy in Malta. The study, which gathered responses from over 26,000 Maltese participants, revealed that 49% reported being unsatisfied, while another 49% claimed to be satisfied, and 2% were unsure. In comparison, when assessing the perception of democracy in the European Union as a whole, 61% of the Maltese respondents expressed satisfaction. The study aimed to gauge public opinion across the EU member states in preparation for the 2024 EU MEP elections, focusing on the European Parliament and life within the EU.

