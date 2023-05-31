DB gets permit for Pembroke project / Malta News Dispatch – Wednesday 31 May 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 1205

DB gets permit for Pembroke project: The DB Group’s City Centre towers are set to be constructed on the former ITS site in St George’s Bay, as an appeal against the project filed by objectors was dismissed by the court. Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti rendered the verdict on Wednesday morning, effectively rejecting the appeal and upholding the Planning Authority permit granted to the DB Group project. This decision marks the conclusion of a lengthy legal battle against the project and is likely to be met with disappointment by Pembroke residents, local councils, and environmental NGOs.

Maltese citizen arrested in Turkey on spy allegations: Turkish authorities have apprehended a Maltese citizen of Turkish origin on accusations of leading an Israeli espionage network. According to reports from Turkish media, Selçuk Küçükkaya is suspected of heading a 15-member espionage operation. It is alleged that Küçükkaya tracked and provided information on 23 individuals and one company. As per Sabah, a Turkish daily newspaper, Küçükkaya was arrested by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) due to his alleged affiliation with Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency.

CBM Business Conditions Index rises above average in April: The Central Bank’s Business Conditions Index has shown that that in April, annual growth in business activity rose further above its long-term average, estimated since January 2000. The European Commission’s confidence surveys show that economic sentiment in Malta rose in April when compared with a month earlier, and stood above its long-term average, which is estimated since November 2002. In month-on-month terms, sentiment increased across all sectors, bar in the services sector. In March, both industrial production and retail trade rose on a year-on-year basis, though the rate of growth was slower when compared with February. (The Malta Independent)

Morning Briefing

Economy grows 3.1% in Q1

Preliminary figures released by the National Statistics Office indicate that the Maltese economy has experienced a real-term growth of 3.1% during the first quarter. According to the National Statistics Office, between January and March, the Maltese economy generated a total of 4,300 million euros. This represents a significant increase of approximately 359 million euros or 9.1% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, or 3.1% in real terms. It has been observed that various sectors of the economy recorded growth, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, information and telecommunications, as well as financial services and insurance. Conversely, a decline was noted in the agriculture and fisheries sectors, as well as in the construction sector.

Maltese athletes win nine gold medals on Day 2 of GSSE

Malta enjoyed a spectacular second day of the Small Nations Games on Tuesday, winning nine gold medals, exceeding the six gold medals tally won in the last games in 2019. Of these gold medals, six were won in Athletics, with one medal each in swimming, judo and squash.

Alleged murder absconds while on bail

The progress of criminal proceedings against a Libyan man, who is facing charges of multiple brutal murders and other violent crimes, has hit a standstill as the defendant has seemingly disappeared while on bail. This revelation came to light during the ongoing compilation of evidence against Ramzi Abdulhafid Ib Abukem for his alleged involvement in the 2017 murder of Mahmoud Elmejdi in Hamrun. The proceedings took place before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace on Monday.

