Malta News Update – Monday 28 December

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Vaccine has no effect on genetics – Dr Mallia Azzopardi

The Head of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Mater Dei Hospital revealed that the Pfizer Biontech vaccine has no effect on genetics. Dr Charles Mallia Azzopardi said that scientists had come up with this vaccine so quickly with the help of an unprecedented investment in research and clinical trials, and not because the work was done carelessly. Interviewed on the national broadcaster, Dr Mallia Azzopardi called on all those eligible to take the vaccine, including people who had recovered from Covid.

Dr Charles Mallia Azzopardi everyone should be vaccinated in what he has described as a shield for the worst effects of Covid including pneumonia.

“The studies done so far on these vaccines prove without a doubt that if I catch the infection it will not harm me. Meaning the virus will not go down into my lungs and will not harm me, neither it will give me a high fever, it will not kill me and I will not go to the hospital or the ITU.

Malta will be among first nations to recover – PM Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed confidence that Malta will be the first country to recover economically from the pandemic. The Prime Minister made this statement when he was being interviewed in a telephone link-up shortly after the first Covid-19 vaccination was administered in Malta. Dr Abela added that the country will start on the road to recovery at the same time that the people’s health is being safeguarded.

Speaking on Labour radio,the Prime Minister stated that the last months involved non-stop work for the Government, as hard decisions were taken in order to safeguard both the health and the living of the Maltese and Gozitans.

The Prime Minister declared that today’s administration of the first vaccination signifies the start of the road back to normality, adding that the vaccine will help so that Malta will be among the first countries to recover economically from Covid. Dr Abela described yesterday as an emotional day for him, not least with the arrival of the vaccines which, he said brought with them hope and courage for all Maltese and Gozitans.

PN leader urges Police to perform duties

Referring to an item carried in The Sunday Times about an alleged conversation between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Tax Commissioner Marvin Gaerty, in which it is being alleged that they spoke about confidential information in connection with Dr Grech’s taxes, Dr Grech urged the Police to perform their duties by continuing with their investigations in connection with this case. The PN leader reiterated that if the Prime Minister has nothing to hide, he should give the Police permission to continue with their work.

Grech also touched upon the arrival of the anti-Covid vaccine, stateing that the vaccine is a means to combat the pandemic, but it is not the only way, and reminded that people should not congregate in groups in order not to spread the virus. Dr Grech added that everyone should be responsible, and expressed confidence that the country will overcome the pandemic.

Covid-19 Update

84 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the 24 hours preceding Sunday’s update. Another four people died. There were 118 recoveries registered.

CDE News

