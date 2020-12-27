Malta News Update – Sunday 27 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

L-Istrina raises more than €6.5 million

Just over €6.5 million were collected yesterday in Malta’s biggest annual telethon, l-Istrina, in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund. This amount was roughly 300,000 euro more than last year, and half a million short of the record amount set in 2018.

President George Vella said that this was a tough year for charitable organisations, with many of them being forced to cancel fundraising events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 Vaccine arrives in Malta / Discussions on “vaccine passport” initiated

The long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Malta this morning, a day before the start of a national vaccination programme. 10,000 doses of the Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine reached Malta International Airport at 10.40am, delivered from Puurs, Belgium.

Around 600,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine – enough to cover 300,000 people – would be shipped to Malta over the coming weeks and months, Health Minister Chris Fearne said. Malta secured additional doses in the past days.

The EU is ensuring that all States obtain doses at the same time.

Dr Abela said the vaccine will not only protect health but is also expected to return the economy to stand on its feet. However, he appealed to all to continue following directives because according to him all may be lost is this does not happen.

Health Minister Chris Fearne explained that those who will receive the vaccine will also receive a health certificate both in digital format and as a hard copy. He added that at a European level, a discussion on whether to issue a vaccine passport has initiated.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities announced three further Covid-19 fatalities in Malta on Saturday evening, aged between 74 and 81. These include a 74-year-old man who died yesterday at Mater Dei. The other victims were a man and a woman, aged 80 and 81 respectively, who also died at the national hospital, last Thursday.

Yesterday, 129 new cases were reported, with only three persons being declared to have recovered.

