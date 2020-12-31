Malta News Update – Thursday 31 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Council defends tombola party leading to Covid-cases

San Ġwann mayor Trevor Fenech has defended the council after it transpired that some 70 elderly persons ended up in quarantine after an event organised by the same council. Eight elderly persons contracted Covid-19 from the event, a tombola party. The event, held on December 17, was organised by the San Ġwann local council as a social event for the town’s elderly community.

They mayor said that the Council respected all protocols, including that no more than six people were sat at the same table, temperatures were taken and sanitiser was used. Fenech said he had not personally spoken to the health authorities before or after the event, but said deputy mayor Anthony Mifsud Bonnici Giordani had been contacted by a doctor working on the public health emergency.

“The easiest thing would be to do nothing for the elderly in our community, but we wanted to do something for them,” Fenech told The Times of Malta.

New Covid-19 strain found in Malta

The Deputy PM Chris Fearne has announced on Twitter that the new strain of Covid-19 has been detected in Malta. Dr Fearne said that the cases are isolated and all those in contact with the infected persons are in mandatory quarantine. The new strain appeared for the first time in the UK and is known to be more contagious.Malta has registered its first cases of the UK-variant of Covid-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Wednesday morning, with Public Health Supertindent Charmaine Gauci confirming that three people had been found to have the variant.

In a tweet, Fearne said that the cases are isolated and their contacts have been quarantined. This particular variant of the virus was first identified in the United Kingdom, but it has been detected in a number of European countries such as France and Denmark. As of Wednesday, Malta has 1,392 active cases of Covid-19.

Govt to remove secrecy clause in passport scheme

Government has announced the removal of a controversial rule that allows the home affairs minister the power not to publish names of wealthy passport buyers for “security reasons”. This decision came 24 hours after the legal notice giving Byron Camilleri “absolute discretion” on naming passport buyers was revealed raising significant transparency concerns.

Parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat said the clause had been designed for “very extraordinary circumstances” but would be removed as “another sign of transparency”. In a reaction, the Opposition said the legal notice will be amended by the government only because it had been found out.

The shadow minister for good governance, Karol Aquilina, said the names of the new Malta passport holders would still remain hidden, in that they would be carried within a long list of names of people who acquired Maltese citizenship by other means, such as naturalisation and marriage.

