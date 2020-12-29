Malta News Update – Tuesday 29 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM admits handing info on Bernard Grech to Tax Commissioner

Prime Minister Robert Abela admitted on Monday that he handed over information to Marvin Gaerty, the Tax Commissioner, that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech had not paid taxes for years. However, he denied that he discussed Grech’s tax affairs with Gaerty.

The latter is currently on police bail after he was questioned in connection with a conversation he had with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech in 2014. Abela insisted that the information on Grech’s alleged tax issues were received from within the Nationalist Party, adding that it was his duty to pass on the information to the Commissioner.

In a reaction yesterday evening, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that Robert Abela confirmed that he had tried to influence the election of the leader of the Nationalist Party in what was tantamount to clear abuse of power.

Police deny PM green light is needed to analyse mobile phones

The Police denied it needs the Prime Minister’s authorisation to acquire or analyse a mobile phone and other technological equipment.

The Police referred to a Sunday Times report on an investigation being carried out by the Financial Investigations Department which, the Police Force said, is moving on without hindrance, even with the participation of the Inquiring Magistrate.

MHRA welcomes vaccine deployment

The MHRA – the hotel and restaurants lobby group – said that the start of the vaccination programme against Covid-19 is Malta’s way out of the pandemic and the dire economic situation globally.

Tony Zahra, its President described it as “incredibly good news as life will be able to return to some normality once the whole population has been vaccinated and herd immunity is achieved. The most important factor, of course, is that we shall be able to see our loved ones again and be able to hug them and hold their hands without fear that unknowingly we might be passing on the virus”. Tony Zahra confirmed that he will definitely take the vaccine as soon as he is invited by the health authorities to take the vaccine.

Zahra added that “I will take the vaccine as i want to show respect and protect my family, my friends and all the people that I come in contact with and finally I want also to have some protection myself from this virus”

Covid-19: The Situation

101 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, with 123 recovering. This brings the total number of cases up to 12,426, with 1,420 still being active. 2,399 tests were carried out the day before.

