Malta News Update – Wednesday 30 December

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0700 – Newspaper Review

The Times of Malta pays a pictorial tribute to some of the 215 people lost to COVID-19.

In-Nazzjon notes that the Governor of the Central Bank, Prof Edward Scicluna, is still a Member of Parliament. Despite announcing his resignationon, he has failed to present it formally so far.

The Malta Independent leads with an interview with the British High Commissioner, Cathy Ward, who noted that many Brexit myths are still circulating, while seeking to dispel some of them.

L-Orizzont reports that despite an increase of Maltese visitors in Gozo throughout 2020, this was not enough to make up for the decrease in foreign tourists.

In-Nazzjon says that Government wants to add secrecy in the sale of citizenship.

L-Orizzont speaks to the General Workers Union’s Secretary General Josef Bugeja who notes that hospitality and aviation are the sectors which are still bearing the biggest brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, saying that Robert Abela has put his personal and party interest first when seeking to meddle with the tax affairs of the same Grech, while failing to act on allegations concerning Rosianne Cutajar.

The Malta Independent, L-Orizzont and In-Nazzjon all report that the first Covid-19 vaccination was administered in Gozo.

Morning Briefing

Government can withhold names of new Maltese citizens

Foreign citizens who have obtained Maltese citizenship can be exempted from being named in public government documents for “reasons of security”, after a change in the law. According to the legal amendment issued last month, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri will have “absolute discretion” over whether he chooses to publish the names of passport buyers or anyone whose citizenship is revoked.

The amendment does not state what kind of security reasons can be given to justify the lack of transparency. The Opposition decried this change,

saying that in the past few months, there have been reported and confirmed cases of passport buyers who were accused of or found guilty of serious crimes such as money laundering, fraud, smuggling, graft and tax evasion.

The PN said this is not acceptable, not only because it will continue deteriorating the country’s reputation but also because this is contrary to Law.

Nurse is first Gozitan to get Covid-vaccine

A nurse at the Gozo General Hospital was the first person in Gozo to be inoculated this morning against Covid-19. Felicienne Cini is a Senior Staff Nurse at the intensive care unit. PM Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne were also present for this event. In a statement on Facebook the Prime Minister said that, as a country, we arrived at this phase because we were united and focused. He added that the government will continue to work so that Malta will be in the forefront to return to the road of success.

A total of 115 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday and another 128 recovered. Malta now has 1,407 active cases of coronavirus.

Insignia holds MFSA responsible for damages

Credit card company Insignia, who was recently fined €373,000 by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, said that it is holding the Maltese financial regulator MFSA responsible for any damages incurred in business losses due to renewed inspections. After accusing the FIAU of carrying out a witch-hunt over an impending Moneyval assessment that is haunting Malta’s financial system, Insignia Cards is now accusing the MFSA of making onerous demands over the same management structure it had previously green-lighted.

Insignia Cards said the MFSA was protesting the presence of certain former directors or managers from sister company Insignia Global Solutions, which is based in Hong Kong, who are now part of Insignia Cards’ management. But Insignia says these people were formally approved for their appointment by the MFSA itself.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...