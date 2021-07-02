Malta: NGO claims migrant boat was attacked in Maltese SAR

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that a migrant rescue NGO released footage from an aircraft showing Libyan coastguard officers shooting at and trying to ram into a boat carrying 45 asylum seekers. The organisation said the incident happened on Wednesday in Malta’s search and rescue area. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-libyan-coastguard-open-fire-rams-boat-in-pushback-claim-off.883456

The paper quotes the widower of Miriam Pace that the sentence given to the architects found guilty of causing her death was “too lenient”. He said that he expected a tougher community sentence. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/miriam-paces-widower-laments-lenient-sentence-over-house-collapse.883576

