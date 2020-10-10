Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: NGOs denounce government’s deal with hunters

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that eight NGOs have filed court action against the government agreement handing the Miżieb and Aħrax woodland areas to the hunters’ lobby. The signing ceremony, originally planned for Sunday, was brought forward to Friday.

Another story says that the Venice Commission issued an opinion on Malta’s implementation of 10 rule-of-law proposals. The report welcomes the reforms originally agreed 2018 but notes that the government has restricted consultation.

