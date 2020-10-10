Malta: NGOs denounce government’s deal with hunters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that eight NGOs have filed court action against the government agreement handing the Miżieb and Aħrax woodland areas to the hunters’ lobby. The signing ceremony, originally planned for Sunday, was brought forward to Friday.

Another story says that the Venice Commission issued an opinion on Malta’s implementation of 10 rule-of-law proposals. The report welcomes the reforms originally agreed 2018 but notes that the government has restricted consultation.

