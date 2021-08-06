Malta: Nine-zone regeneration plan announced for the Grand Harbour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Grand Harbour will be regenerated through a nine-zone plan. The government’s vision for the harbour was announced by Infrastructure and Capital Projects Minister, Ian Borg, who said that the plan was drafted through a study with the assistance of local and foreign experts.

Minister Borg stated that the plan includes large projects that will provide another dimension to the Grand Habour, will improve economic activity and even the livelihood of families living in the harbour area.

Source TVM

Updated 1745