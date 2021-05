Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that the Office of the Ombudsman faces uncertainty as the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader fail to agree on the appointment of a new Ombudsman. The role requires a two-thirds majority vote in parliament.

The paper reports on Destiny’s Eurovision journey beginning officially this week. Local followers of the song contest speaking to the paper, rate the song highly and wished the young singer well.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro