Reading Time: < 1 minute

The private security companies Signal 8, JF Security, and Executive, have been employed to provide services at the Safi and Hal Far closed centres for irregular migrants.

The use of private security guards at Malta’s detention centres was brought to the limelight after a security guard – Darren Bonello – shot one of five migrants who escaped from the Safi centre in a riot last week.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1734

Like this: Like Loading...