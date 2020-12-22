Malta: No cases of new Covid-19 variant detected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times asks Health Minister Chris Fearne whether the new Covid-19 strain discovered in the UK has also been found in Malta. The minister said that no cases have been detected with the variant, but test samples are being studied in more detail.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that he will refrain from making any decision about Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar until an independent jury establishes all the facts in the case.

