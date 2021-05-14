Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the number of Covid-19 cases fell to 189 while no fatalities were recorded for the sixth day running on Thursday. Vaccinations have surpassed 400,000 with 272,000 people receiving both doses. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/covid-19-is-sitt-jum-konsekuttiv-minghajr-imwiet-u-erba-kazi-godda/

The paper reports contrasting reactions to the Private Members’ Bill to decriminalise abortion tabled by MP Marlene Farrugia. Paediatrician Joseph Mizzi said that the right to live should be protected while lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic hailed the Bill an historic moment.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro