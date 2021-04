Reading Time: < 1 minute

No new taxes will be introduced and no tax increases will take place in the foreseeable future, Clyde Caruana has pledged despite a rising deficit.

The Finance Minister insisted this afternoon that public finances were still sustainable in a reaction to the latest figures released by the National Statistics Office.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745



