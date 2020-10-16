Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: No one allowed to disembark from cruise liner on which there is a possible case of COVID-19

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said this morning that Maltese authorities were informed that on a cruise liner which was on its way to Malta there was a possible case of Covid-19 which has not yet been confirmed.

On Facebook, Minister Farrugia Portelli explained that the ship was allowed to enter Malta for a technical stop of a few hours but no person was allowed to disembark. This was after protocols agreed upon with the Health Authorities came into effect, which stipulate that no passenger may be allowed to disembark in cases such as this.

Source: TVM

