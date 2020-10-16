Malta: No one allowed to disembark from cruise liner on which there is a possible case of COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said this morning that Maltese authorities were informed that on a cruise liner which was on its way to Malta there was a possible case of Covid-19 which has not yet been confirmed.

On Facebook, Minister Farrugia Portelli explained that the ship was allowed to enter Malta for a technical stop of a few hours but no person was allowed to disembark. This was after protocols agreed upon with the Health Authorities came into effect, which stipulate that no passenger may be allowed to disembark in cases such as this.

Source: TVM

Updated 1731

