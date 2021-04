Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that non-essential shops and services are set to return to business on April 26. Addressing a press conference, the Prime Minister said that the government’s priority at this stage are education and the elderly.

Another story reports the 400th death from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic after a 78-year-old woman passed away at Mater Dei hospital on Wednesday. Active cases have increased to 545 in the last 24 hours.

