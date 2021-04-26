Malta: Non-essential shops open for business

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the reopening of non-essential shops from today after seven weeks of shutdown. People can gather in public in groups of four, up from a limit of two, while a maximum of four households are now allowed to meet in private residences. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-prime-minister-addresses-press-conference-ahead-of-easing-of.867322

Another story says an overhaul of the judicial process is likely to be presented to Cabinet in the summer. The new system is expected to reform the compilation of evidence to shorten proceeding in criminal cases. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/major-reform-set-to-cut-lengthy-proceedings-in-criminal-trials.867469

