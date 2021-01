Reading Time: < 1 minute

Commotion broke out in court on Thursday as two of the men charged with detonating the explosive device which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia claimed their rights were being breached.

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio lashed out at the magistrate and the Attorney General’s office, saying they were being treated differently to the other suspects.

Source Times of Malta

Updated: 1656

