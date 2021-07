Reading Time: < 1 minute

The easing of restrictive measures related to the pandemic led to a sharp increase in passengers and vehicles crossing between Malta and Gozo in the second quarter of the year.

Figures from the National Statistics Office show that the easing of restrictions were reflected in Gozo Channel figures. Between April and June, the number of passengers crossing the channel increased by 56.1% to a total of 907,453 passengers.

